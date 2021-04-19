Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
All BCGEU Members at EF International Language School - Joint Consultation Committee meeting – Call for Agenda Items - BCGEU
Published on April 19, 2021
The next Joint Consultation Committee meeting is scheduled for May 3 at 6:00pm
The purpose of your Joint Consultation Committee is to promote a co-operative resolution of workplace issues or concerns before they become larger issues or concerns and members are encouraged to submit agenda items to be discussed at the meeting.
The committee is not the place to bring forward issues related to grievances and the committee has no power to interpret, modify or vary the terms of the collective agreement.
If you have a workplace concern that you would like brought forward at the meeting, please contact your committee member, Jason Blackman, or e-mail your concern to [email protected] Attn: Larisa Mills by Thursday, April 29.