All BCGEU Members at EF International Language School - Joint Consultation Committee meeting – Call for Agenda Items - BCGEU

Published on April 19, 2021

The next Joint Consultation Committee meeting is scheduled for May 3 at 6:00pm


The purpose of your Joint Consultation Committee is to promote a co-operative resolution of workplace issues or concerns before they become larger issues or concerns and members are encouraged to submit agenda items to be discussed at the meeting.

The committee is not the place to bring forward issues related to grievances and the committee has no power to interpret, modify or vary the terms of the collective agreement.

If you have a workplace concern that you would like brought forward at the meeting, please contact your committee member, Jason Blackman, or e-mail your concern to [email protected] Attn: Larisa Mills by Thursday, April 29.
 
 
In solidarity
 
 
Larisa Mills
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



