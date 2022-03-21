Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on June 24, 2022

Please be advised that Local 1008 Chairperson, Joe Pendry, along with Local 1009 Chairperson, Jim Kastrukoff, will be conducting Emcon worksite visits, as follows:

Golden Yard – Wednesday, July 6th at 2:30 p.m.

Revelstoke Yard – Thursday, July 7th at 6:00 a.m.

This is part of the Union's ongoing outreach to the membership. Feel free to discuss any issues or concerns you have regarding the contract, bargaining, or the union in general.
 
Download PDF of notice here
 