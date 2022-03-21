Please be advised that Local 1008 Chairperson, Joe Pendry, along with Local 1009 Chairperson, Jim Kastrukoff, will be conducting Emcon worksite visits, as follows:



Golden Yard – Wednesday, July 6th at 2:30 p.m.

Revelstoke Yard – Thursday, July 7th at 6:00 a.m.

This is part of the Union's ongoing outreach to the membership. Feel free to discuss any issues or concerns you have regarding the contract, bargaining, or the union in general.



