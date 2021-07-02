Inspections and hazard reporting form the basis of taking a preventative approach to Occupational Health and Safety. By identifying hazardous situations ahead of time, we can use that information to prevent injury and harm, making the workplace safer.



It can be easy to think of workplace hazards as physical obstacles, and layout of the building. These are an important piece of evaluating risks, but how do we address hazards when addressing the threat of violence?



The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations (OHSR) provides a definition of violence as: “the attempted or actual exercise by a person, other than a worker, of any physical force so as to cause injury to a worker, and includes any threatening statement or behaviour which gives a worker reasonable cause to believe that he or she is at risk of injury.”



A near miss is an incident that did not result in an injury but had the potential to cause injury to a worker. This includes situations where there is a threat of violence. A culture of reporting near misses supports a preventative approach to health and safety where risks are being addressed before any injury has occurred.



How to report a near miss:



Near misses should be reported using the Hazard form provided by the employer or through the injury report line if the near miss is the result of patient aggression.



This will prompt an investigation and follow through from your employer. The Hazard Form can be found on the FPH Teamsite in the 'Forms' folder. We have also included it here for your access.



When reporting a near miss, including the risk of violence, be sure to take the following steps:



1. If there is an immediate hazard, first take any action necessary to make the situation safe.

2. When filling out the form: Identify location of hazard. Describe the hazard by circling the most appropriate hazard type(s) or use OTHER

3. Give a detailed description of the hazard(s). Include any equipment, task, procedural & environmental issues and note any immediate action taken.

4. Complete the name and date section. Indicate other departments or services involved or needing to be advised.

5. Submit the filled out form to your Charge Person, Supervisor or Manager and [email protected].



You have the right to refuse unsafe work. The process for refusing can be found here.



If you have questions or concerns, you can reach out to your OHS rep, steward or local chair. If you have urgent concerns or would like to become an OHS rep, please contact us at [email protected].



You can find us online at http://ohs.bcgeu.ca



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP