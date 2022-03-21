Nominations closed at 5:00pm on Friday, April 29, 2022.

The four (4) positions available received nominations as follows:

one member from Table Games

Kong William Wu - acclaimed to committee

one member from Food and Beverage (Restaurant and Kitchen classifications)

Jasbir Aujla - acclaimed to committee

one member from the Slot department, or Cash Cage

Shannon Kyne

Davinder Yadeta

one member from the Security, Race book, Count Team or Guest Service department

Deepmala Grover

Shirley McMillan

Congratulations to William and Jasbir who have been acclaimed to the bargaining committee.

There will be an election to determine the bargaining committee member from Slots/ Cash Cage and from the Security, Race book, Count Team or Guest Service departments. Details on the election procedure will be provided next week.

Thank you to everyone for your participation in this important process.

In solidarity,

Gary Bennett,

Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations



