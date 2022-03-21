An election is required for the Starlight Bargaining Committee. A balloting package is being mailed to each member for whom the Union has a current home mailing address. You will receive a ballot. If you do not receive a ballot in the mail by Friday , June 2nd please email [email protected] so that we can arrange to send a ballot to you.

At the close of nominations for your bargaining committee, the nominees were as follows. The names are in alphabetical order.



The nominees for the three bargaining committee member (3 positions) that require an election are:



Food & Beverage: Jasbir Aujla

Megan Washington



Slot or Cash Cage: Shannon Kyne

Davinder Yadeta



Secruity, Race Book, Count Team or Guest Service: Deepmala Grover

Shirley McMillan



Balloting instructions are included in each balloting package. Ballots will be cast using a two-envelope privacy and declaration system. For your ballot to be counted, it must be sealed inside a privacy envelope. That privacy envelope must then be sealed inside a declaration envelope on which you must provide your complete contact information and signature. Please review and carefully follow the balloting instructions to ensure your ballot is not spoiled.



Your ballot must be received by no later than

Thursday, June 23 at 5:00 p.m.



If you do not receive a balloting package through the mail, this likely means that we do not have your home mailing address on file. In such a situation, you will need to email [email protected] to obtain a ballot.



To help ensure you receive bargaining updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at www.bcgeu.ca/update. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to update it or any of your existing contact info, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,



Gary Bennett,

Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here

