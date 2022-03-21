Reminder – Please make sure you stop by today as it’s the final day for the ratification meetings and voting. Managers will work to allow you some time to attend the meetings, you must connect with your manager to ensure you get the time to leave the floor. If any problems getting off the floor please let a committee member know
Todays Ratification and Information session will begin early at 11:30 a.m. and will continue until 10:30 pm tonight. Please take advantage of this additional time.
Ratification & Information meetings
Date: Tuesday, May 25th, 2022 & May 26th, 2022
Time: From 11:30am to 10:30 pm
Location: Firenze-Venezia Room at Delta Hotel Grand Villa Casino 4331 Dominion Street Burnaby, BC V5G 1C7
We look forward to meeting you and explaining the various aspects of the tentative agreement. You will be able to vote during the meeting within the polling times set out in this bulletin.
Your bargaining committee recommends that you vote "YES" to this tentative agreement.
Voting will occur via paper ballot at the meeting, the polls will be open from 11:30 am and close at 10:30 pm on May 26th.
In solidarity,
Your bargaining committee:
Doug Worden, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Rod Andersen, Bargaining Committee Member
Yvonne Fortt, Bargaining Committee Member
Eason Zhang, Bargaining Committee Member
Irene Jamieson, Bargaining Committee Member
Kevin Johnson, Bargaining Committee Member
Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations
