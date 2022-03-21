Highlights of the tentative settlement include:
- Levelled wages will be maintained until new wage rates are negotiated or a strike or lockout occurs,
- Wage levelled members will receive a 2.5% ratification payment for all hours worked including paid vacation and statutory holidays during the 12-month period from May 15, 2019, to May 14, 2020,
- Shift differentials of:
- $0.75 (75 cents) per hour for evening shifts
- $1.00 (one dollar) per hour for night shifts
- $0.75 (75 cents) per hour for weekend shifts
The Ratification Document is attached to this bulletin.
Your bargaining committee is recommending acceptance of the tentative settlement.
We are also writing to advise that portions of Article 20, Sick Leave, will be amended in the ratified collective agreement to ensure compliance with the Employment Standards Act which stipulates that employee are to entitled to five (5) days of paid sick leave in each calendar year.
If you know a BCGEU member who didn’t receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn’t receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member’s Portal.
In solidarity,
Ruby Driedger, Bargaining Committee Member
Michelle Pablo, Bargaining Committee Member
Imelda San Pedro, Bargaining Committee Member
Zoe Towle, Staff Representative, Negotiations
UWU/MoveUP
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.