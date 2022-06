A reminder that the Ratification Vote for the renewal of your collective agreement starts today. Watch your emails for the ballot and voting instructions. If you don’t receive it check your ‘junk’ folder. If there is nothing in junk, contact [email protected] Highlights of the tentative settlement include:

The previously agreed-to items except as amended above have also been retained.TheYour bargaining committee is recommending acceptance of the tentative settlement.We are also writing to advise that portions of Article 20, Sick Leave, will be amended in the ratified collective agreement to ensure compliance with the Employment Standards Act which stipulates that employee are to entitled to five (5) days of paid sick leave in each calendar year.If you know a BCGEU member who didn’t receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn’t receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member’s Portal In solidarity,Ruby Driedger, Bargaining Committee MemberMichelle Pablo, Bargaining Committee MemberImelda San Pedro, Bargaining Committee MemberZoe Towle, Staff Representative, Negotiations