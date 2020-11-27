Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff are working remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until January 2021 at the earliest. We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Nov. 19):
All BCGEU Members at HCN-Revera Lessee (Parkwood Manor) - Bargaining Committee - BCGEU
Published on November 27, 2020
At the close of nominations, the following members were declared elected by acclamation to the bargaining committee for Parkwood Manor:
Shane Beek, Bargaining Committee Chair
Dana Hussey, Bargaining Committee Member
In the coming weeks, your bargaining committee, along with the assigned BCGEU staff representative, will begin preparing for negotiations with your employer. This will include training in the process and pitfalls of bargaining, preparing a survey to get members' input, reviewing sample collective agreements and developing bargaining proposals. Your bargaining committee will keep you informed as its work progresses.