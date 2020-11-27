 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. All BCGEU Members at HCN-Revera Lessee (Parkwood Manor) - Bargaining Committee - BCGEU

Published on November 27, 2020

At the close of nominations, the following members were declared elected by acclamation to the bargaining committee for Parkwood Manor:

  • Shane Beek, Bargaining Committee Chair
  • Dana Hussey, Bargaining Committee Member

In the coming weeks, your bargaining committee, along with the assigned BCGEU staff representative, will begin preparing for negotiations with your employer. This will include training in the process and pitfalls of bargaining, preparing a survey to get members' input, reviewing sample collective agreements and developing bargaining proposals. Your bargaining committee will keep you informed as its work progresses.

 

In solidarity,

 

Ryan Stewart

Staff Representative, Negotiations


