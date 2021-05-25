Your bargaining committees for Parkwood Manor and Sunwood have begun preparations for negotiations with your employers for your first collective agreements. While each worksite technically has its own distinct bargaining committee, each of which will negotiate a separate collective agreement, the two committees will be working together at least through the pre-bargaining period.



Over the next four weeks, your bargaining committees will hold several daylong meetings to get ready for negotiations with your employers. Our work will include:

training in the process, pitfalls and strategy of negotiations;

developing plans to keep you engaged and informed throughout the process;

reviewing all survey feedback from members on bargaining priorities;

reviewing an existing BCGEU collective agreement with HCN-Revera Lessee (The Dorchester);

learning from one of the Union's pension specialists about the BC Target Benefit Pension Plan; and

drafting written proposals to take to the bargaining table.

We will soon reach out to your employers to schedule bargaining dates and will let you know when dates are confirmed.



Your bargaining committees will keep you updated throughout the pre-bargaining and bargaining periods. You can expect to receive a bulletin from us whenever there's anything to report, and in any event, at least once per month. If you or a co-worker are not receiving these bulletins directly from the BCGEU, it probably means we don't have a current personal email address on file. If this is you, please connect with a member of your worksite bargaining committee and have them pass your contact information to the BCGEU.



Thanks for your patience, support and solidarity throughout this lengthy process. If you have any questions or concerns about this bulletin or the bargaining process generally, please reach out to an elected member of your bargaining committee.



In solidarity,



Paula Holm, Bargaining Committee Member (Parkwood Manor)

Dana Hussey, Bargaining Committee Member (Parkwood Manor)

Sehi Jung, Bargaining Committee Member (Parkwood Manor)

Sheila Diebel, Bargaining Committee Member (Sunwood)

Sandy Paine, Bargaining Committee Member (Sunwood)

Linda Richardson, Bargaining Committee Member (Sunwood)



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP