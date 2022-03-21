*** PLEASE POST ON UNION BOARD ***

Nominations are now open for three (3) steward positions in Local 403 at your worksite located at

1142 Dufferin St., Coquitlam, BC

Stewards are the primary representatives of members and have an important role within the Union.

Some of the roles of a steward are:

Helping co-workers interpret and understand their collective agreement.

Supporting co-workers in meetings with management.

Listening to co-workers about their issues.

Acting as a liaison between the worksite, the Union local and the BCGEU's area offices.

Communicating about broader local issues and training opportunities within the Union.

Making sure all co-workers are in the loop by updating the Union bulletin board.

Referring members to committees on specific issues, such as the Joint Labour Management and Occupational Health and Safety Committees.

The Union provides training for stewards to learn their new role.

Nomination forms must be returned to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office via regular mail, fax, email, or in person by Midnight on Wednesday, May 25, 2022:

· BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office - #130 - 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4

· Fax: 604-215-1410 | Email: [email protected] | Attn: Eddie Mishra

In solidarity

Edward Mishra

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download 403 PDF nomination form





