We are writing to advise that bargaining for your renewal collective agreement is set to resume. As a first step, we have reached out to your employer with a request that we schedule dates for the mediation that was placed in abeyance last fall.

As you know, your bargaining reached impasse in June 2021. In July 2021, the BCGEU applied to the LRB for mediation to assist the parties in resolving the impasse. The dispute had not been resolved by November 2021, and the parties had mediation dates set for later that month. Due to the possibility of escalating job action by unionized support staff of the BCGEU, the mediation dates set for November were cancelled by the union. It is those dates that we now want to reschedule.

You will continue to receive updates as bargaining progresses.

In Solidarity,

Tony Jillings, Bargaining Committee Chair

Roseanne Parsons, Bargaining Committee Member

Bonny Swanson, Bargaining Committee Member

Zoe Towle, BCGEU Negotiations Staff Representative



