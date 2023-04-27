Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report we have reached a settlement and we are unanimously recommending you vote YES to ratify the agreement. The Ratification Document can be found here.
RATIFICATION VOTE
Date: Wednesday, October 4, 4:00 pm thru
Wednesday, October 11, at 5:00 pm
Where: Online voting format
You will receive voting credentials on Wednesday, October 4th at 4:00pm. at the email that the Union has on file for you. Please note the email will come from [email protected]. If you do not receive an email with your voting credentials you can request credentials by emailing [email protected]. The deadline to request credentials is 5:00 pm on Tuesday, October 10.
MEMBERSHIP MEETINGSDate: Wednesday, October 4th at 3:00pmVia zoom:Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84613603242?pwd=Oy8ttaUSahSgaMq8wZiiwclSkYH7Bz.1
Meeting ID: 846 1360 3242
Passcode: 264959
Thursday, October 5th at 10:00amVia zoom:https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88499041207?pwd=yRc4DX0dMHonxkpAidTtItVEW3rKdN.1
Meeting ID: 884 9904 1207
Passcode: 468823
Your Bargaining Committee will be available to review the changes in the Ratification document and answer questions.
Please check with your co-workers to make sure they received this message. If your co-worker did not receive this invite, please share the link with them. This link is only provided to personal email addresses.
Remember - If you do not receive an email with your voting credentials you can request credentials by emailing [email protected].The deadline to request credentials is 5:00 pm on Tuesday, October 10.
In solidarity,
Trina Whittsitt, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Monica Wyllie, Bargaining Committee member
Katie Mackie, Bargaining Committee member
Nicki Pearson, Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
