Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report we have reached a settlement and we are unanimously recommending you vote YES to ratify the agreement. The Ratification Document can be found here.

RATIFICATION VOTE

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 4:00 pm thru

Wednesday, October 11, at 5:00 pm

Where: Online voting format

You will receive voting credentials on Wednesday, October 4th at 4:00pm. at the email that the Union has on file for you. Please note the email will come from [email protected]. If you do not receive an email with your voting credentials you can request credentials by emailing [email protected]. The deadline to request credentials is 5:00 pm on Tuesday, October 10.

MEMBERSHIP MEETINGS Date: Wednesday, October 4th at 3:00pmVia zoom:Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84613603242?pwd=Oy8ttaUSahSgaMq8wZiiwclSkYH7Bz.1



Meeting ID: 846 1360 3242

Passcode: 264959



Thursday, October 5th at 10:00amVia zoom:https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88499041207?pwd=yRc4DX0dMHonxkpAidTtItVEW3rKdN.1



Meeting ID: 884 9904 1207

Passcode: 468823

Your Bargaining Committee will be available to review the changes in the Ratification document and answer questions.



Please check with your co-workers to make sure they received this message. If your co-worker did not receive this invite, please share the link with them. This link is only provided to personal email addresses.



Remember - If you do not receive an email with your voting credentials you can request credentials by emailing [email protected]. The deadline to request credentials is 5:00 pm on Tuesday, October 10.



In solidarity,



Trina Whittsitt, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Monica Wyllie, Bargaining Committee member

Katie Mackie, Bargaining Committee member

Nicki Pearson, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download ratification document here





UWU/MoveUP