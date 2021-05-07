It is time for our members working at Lake City Casinos in Penticton, Vernon, Kelowna and Kamloops to nominate candidates to become your new BCGEU bargaining committee.



There are four spots available, and each casino will be represented by one member.

Bargaining Committee Member, four positions (one of whom will be the Chairperson)

Kamloops jobsite – one position Penticton jobsite – one position Vernon jobsite – one position Kelowna jobsite – one position



You can nominate, or accept nomination, to run in the election for the Bargaining Committee Member for the jobsite where you work.



If only one candidate is nominated at a particular jobsite, an election won't be necessary. In the event that more than one candidate is nominated at a particular jobsite, an election will be held and only employees working at that jobsite will be able to cast ballots in that election. The candidate with the most votes will be elected.



In order to be nominated, a member and nominator must complete the attached nomination form and that form must be returned by 5:00 pm on Friday, June 4, 2021.



Nominees may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements or other campaign information (8½" x 11", black and white, single-sided) that will be distributed to members with ballots and posted on the BCGEU website if voting is required. The deadline for submitting candidate information is 5:00 pm on Monday, June 7, 2021. Candidate information sheets will be sent out as submitted (except that sheets submitted in colour will be distributed in black and white).



Please fax or email your completed nomination forms and candidate biographies to the Negotiations Department as per below:



Facsimile: 604-294-5092

Email: [email protected]



Thank you for your participation in this important process. Details of the election procedure, if required, will be distributed after the nomination period closes.



In solidarity,



Gary Bennett,

Senior Staff Representative Negotiations



