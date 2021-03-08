Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on March 08, 2021

Nominations are now open for 1 (one) alternate steward position at your worksite. 


Some of the roles of a steward are:

  • Helping co-workers interpret and understand their collective agreement.
  • Supporting co-workers in meetings with management.
  • Listening to co-workers about their issues.
  • Acting as a liaison between the worksite, the union local and the BCGEU's area offices.
  • Communicating about broader local issues and training opportunities within the union.
  • Making sure all co-workers are in the loop by updating the union bulletin board.
  • Referring members to committees on specific issues, such as the Joint Labour Management and Occupational Health and Safety Committees.

To nominate someone as a steward, please complete and return the attached nomination form. Nomination forms must be returned to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office via fax or email by 5:00 pm on Monday, March 15, 2021:

 
In solidarity,
 
Larisa Mills
Staff Representative

Download nomination form here
Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP