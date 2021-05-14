Your Bargaining Committee has received positive feedback from our remote meeting with the Courier members on May 6th. Many of you have reached out with requests for similar meetings to be arranged with your Bargaining Committee and other classification groupings. We have heard you and the following remote meetings have been scheduled:



May 19: 7:00 – 8:00 pm Mobile Lab Services and MLS Co-ordinators

8:00 – 9:00 pm Technical Resources



May 20: 7:00 – 8:00 pm LTA/Equipment Specialists

8:00 – 9:00 pm Techs/ Molecular



May 26: 7:00 – 8:00 pm CIC/Cardiac/Genetics/Call Center/Schedulers



May 27: 7:00 – 8:00 pm Lab Assistants (first half)

8:00 – 9:00 pm Lab Assistants (second half)



**This will be a Microsoft Teams meeting. You will get a 2nd email, specific to your grouping and closer to the meeting date, with the link for the meeting. Check your email or speak with a member of your Bargaining Committee for meeting participation details.



Please check with your co-workers to make sure they received this message. If you or your co-worker did not receive the invite, please contact [email protected] prior to the meeting to submit your current home email and to be added to the meeting invitation.



This is your chance to speak directly with your Bargaining Committee about issues specific to your classification. Please try to join us at the meeting.



In solidarity,

01 Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

02 Kristie Carano, Bargaining Committee Member

03 Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee Member

04 Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee Member

05, 09 & 11 Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP