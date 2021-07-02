Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
All BCGEU Members at LifeLabs - Strike Vote Results - BCGEU
Published on July 02, 2021
The strike vote has been counted and the results are in:
Your Bargaining Committee would like to thank you for your solid show of support. We have additional dates scheduled to meet with the employer July 26 – 29. We will return to the bargaining table with a strong mandate on your behalf. Watch for another update following the meetings.
To help ensure you receive a copy of future bargaining updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If you know that a co-worker did not receive a bulletin, please share this link with them to correct their information.
In solidarity, 01 Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson 02 Kristie Carano, Bargaining Committee Member 03 Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee Member 04 Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee Member 05, 09 & 11 Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee Member Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations