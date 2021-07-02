Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on July 02, 2021

The strike vote has been counted and the results are in:
 

 
 

Your Bargaining Committee would like to thank you for your solid show of support.  We have additional dates scheduled to meet with the employer July 26 – 29.  We will return to the bargaining table with a strong mandate on your behalf.  Watch for another update following the meetings.
 
To help ensure you receive a copy of future bargaining updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If you know that a co-worker did not receive a bulletin, please share this link with them to correct their information. 
 
In solidarity,
 01   Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson  
02    Kristie Carano, Bargaining Committee Member     
03    Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee Member   
04    Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee Member    
05, 09 & 11  Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee Member  
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations   

