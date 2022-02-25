On March 4, 2022 your employer responded to our position that the removal of sick leave benefits on May 1, 2022 when the issue of sick leave credits was still outstanding was problematic and that it was your Union's position that it should be delayed until such time as the parties were able to reach an agreement on entitlements.



It has always been our position that if they remove the weekly indemnity program they are compelled to credit every employee with the sick leave credits they would have otherwise accrued since they became an employee. To treat front line healthcare workers during a pandemic and opioid crisis as relatively new employees for the purpose of sick leave is unreasonable and disrespectful.



The Employer has taken the position that employees will only have a sick leave bank that reflects the previous lower accrual rate from October 1, 2020 less any days you actually took. This is dramatically less than the Union believes you are entitled to.



Therefore, the Union will be referring the matter immediately to arbitration and we will communicate out once we have more information.



In Solidarity



Scott De Long

BCGEU Vice President

Component 8



