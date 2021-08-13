Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS:
Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan.
Click here to read more.
Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
CASTLEGAR OFFICE CLOSURE (Jul 20):
The Castlegar office is currently closed, as a result of a safety precaution, until further notice. Staff continue to work from home. For assistance, please contact the area office.
All BCGEU Members at NEC Native Education College - Bargaining Committee Chair Election Result and Next Steps - BCGEU
All BCGEU Members at NEC Native Education College - Bargaining Committee Chair Election Result and Next Steps - BCGEU
Published on August 13, 2021
Bargaining Committee Chair At the close of nominations, Linda Epp was declared elected by acclamation to the position of bargaining committee chair. Linda joins members Tu Van Trieu and Etovre Vese to complete your bargaining committee.
Next Steps In the coming weeks, your bargaining committee and the staff representatives will begin preparing for negotiations with the employer. This will include training in the process and pitfalls of bargaining, reviewing the input you provided via bargaining surveys, and developing bargaining proposals.
Keeping You Informed Your bargaining committee will keep you informed throughout the pre-bargaining and bargaining periods. You can expect to receive a bulletin from your committee whenever there’s anything to report, and in any event, at least once per month. If you or a co-worker are not receiving these bulletins directly from the BCGEU, it probably means we don’t have a current personal email address on file. If this is you, please connect with a member of your worksite bargaining committee and have them pass your contact information to the BCGEU.