Bargaining Committee Chair

At the close of nominations, Linda Epp was declared elected by acclamation to the position of bargaining committee chair. Linda joins members Tu Van Trieu and Etovre Vese to complete your bargaining committee.



Next Steps

In the coming weeks, your bargaining committee and the staff representatives will begin preparing for negotiations with the employer. This will include training in the process and pitfalls of bargaining, reviewing the input you provided via bargaining surveys, and developing bargaining proposals.



Keeping You Informed

Your bargaining committee will keep you informed throughout the pre-bargaining and bargaining periods. You can expect to receive a bulletin from your committee whenever there’s anything to report, and in any event, at least once per month. If you or a co-worker are not receiving these bulletins directly from the BCGEU, it probably means we don’t have a current personal email address on file. If this is you, please connect with a member of your worksite bargaining committee and have them pass your contact information to the BCGEU.



In solidarity,



Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP