Your common table bargaining committee for Fleetwood Villa and Whitecliff has rescheduled its meetings to prepare for bargaining for December 19 and 20, 2023, and January 16, 2024.



Bargaining dates with the employer, which by then will be Cogir, have been scheduled for January 30 and 31, and February 21 and 22, 2024.



If you have not completed the bargaining survey, please do so before 5:00 PM on Wednesday, November 29th.



We will provide a further update no later than sometime in January. In the meantime, please speak with a worksite member of your bargaining committee if you have any questions or concerns.



In solidarity,



Lani Tayag, Bargaining Committee Co-Chair (Fleetwood Villa)

Tony Jillings, Bargaining Committee Co-Chair (Whitecliff)

Tammy Edgar, Bargaining Committee Member (Fleetwood Villa)

Roseanne Parsons, Bargaining Committee Member (Whitecliff)

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department



Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP