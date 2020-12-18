Your Bargaining Committee has been working hard to negotiate a first collective agreement with the Employer. We formally met with the Employer, remotely, on: September 22; October 13 – 16, 23, 27 and 30; November 19 and 26; December 14 and 18.

The Union and the Employer first focused on all the non-monetary items and agreed to language in many areas, including: a grievance and arbitration procedure; recognition and rights of the Union in the workplace; discipline and personnel files. In other areas, we have made some progress, but we are still working on: health & safety; hours of work; scheduling; overtime; seniority; layoff & recall/ dispatching; maternity/parental leave.

On December 18th, the Union tabled our monetary proposals. The Employer now has our complete package and we are waiting to hear their response.

Unfortunately, there are scheduling issues over the holiday season and the Employer is not available again until January 22nd. We have scheduled January 22, 28 and 29 for next meeting dates and your Bargaining Committee is hopeful we will make some serious progress at these meetings. Stay tuned for the update in January.

Your Bargaining Committee wishes you and your family an enjoyable and safe holiday season.

In solidarity,

Andy Tait, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Candace Lucas, Bargaining Committee Member

Keelin Fines, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative – Negotiations



