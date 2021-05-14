Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
All BCGEU Members at Sun Village Retirement Residence - Results of Ratification and Union Successorship Vote - BCGEU
Published on May 14, 2021
Congratulations! Members at Sun Village have voted to accept the terms of the new collective agreement and BCGEU as their sole union.
The agreement covers five years, expiring December 31, 2024 and includes increases to wages, an employer-matched RRSP program, increases to night shift premiums, and improvements for casual employees. Next steps: We have alerted your Employer, Compass Canada, that you have ratified your new collective agreement.
As per the terms of settlement, Compass Canada will take approximately three weeks to process your signing bonus. This bonus will be issued on a separate paycheque off-cycle from your regular paycheque.
The other improvements in the collective agreement take effect immediately, including increases to the night shift premium and meal program.
We will work with Compass Canada to draft the new collective agreement. Once it is ready, you will receive an email with a link to the new agreement, and printed copies will be sent to your worksite. Once again, congratulations on your new collective agreement!
In solidarity, Deb Wagner, Local 407 Chair Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative, Negotiations