All BCGEU Members at Sun Village Retirement Residence - Tentative Agreement Reached - BCGEU

Published on April 16, 2021

I'm pleased to announce that your Union has reached a tentative agreement with Compass Canada to renew your collective agreement.
 
Full details of the agreement and the ratification process will be announced very soon. The new collective agreement includes a signing bonus and wage increases as of date of ratification. We are recommending that you vote to accept this new collective agreement.
 
A big thank you to BCGEU local 407 Chair Deb Wagner who represented you at the bargaining table with your Employer!
 
If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you didn't receive it directly, please log into the Member's Portal here to update your contact information. This will be very important to receive information on the ratification process and the full details of the tentative agreement.
 
In solidarity,
 
Deb Wagner, Chairperson, Local 407
Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative – Negotiations

