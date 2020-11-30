 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
All BCGEU Members at The Dorchester Retirement Residence - Ratification Document - BCGEU

Published on November 30, 2020

Enclosed is a copy of the ratification document which outlines the proposed changes to the tentative agreement reached at the bargaining table. Please review this document and attend the meeting tomorrow (by conference call) as your committee will discuss the details of this agreement:

Date: Tuesday, December 1st, 2020
Time: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Toll-free number: 1-833-837-5223
Conference ID: 973 930 109

 

In solidarity,

 

Diane Bulatovich, Bargaining committee chairperson
Don Stroschein, Bargaining committee member
Lily Idler, Bargaining committee member
Cathy Seagris, Staff representative


Download ratification document here
Download PDF of notice here

