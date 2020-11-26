A tentative agreement has been reached and the BCGEU is holding an important meeting (via conference call) to discuss the details of this agreement:

Date: Tuesday, December 1st, 2020

Time: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Toll-free number: 1-833-837-5223

Conference ID: 973 930 109

A copy of the ratification document outlining the proposed changes will be emailed out to members prior to the ratification meeting.

It is important that all members attend this conference call meeting, as the negotiator will review the tentative agreement improvements and changes. Members will have the opportunity to ask questions and address any concerns they may have so that they can make an informed balloting decision.

Voting will be conducted electronically. The BCGEU is pleased to offer electronic balloting for this ratification process. You will receive an email on November 30th, 2020 with a link to vote and your unique voting credentials. Voting will begin on December 1st, 2020 at 3 p.m. The deadline to vote will be December 5th, 2020 at 5 p.m.

This will be the only method for casting your vote. If you know of another member who did not receive credentials to vote because we do not have their email address, please tell them to immediately contact evotingarea07@bcgeu.ca.

The bargaining committee supports this tentative agreement and recommends that you vote in favour of the tentative agreement.

In solidarity,

Diane Bulatovich, Bargaining committee chairperson

Don Stroschein, Bargaining committee member

Lily Idler, Bargaining committee member

Cathy Seagris, Staff representative



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP