Elections for the Native Courtworker and Counselling Association of BC Bargaining Committee are now completed with the following results:

Kevin Hill

Aaron Mitchell

Congratulations to the successful candidates and thanks to everyone who participated in this important election.

Your Bargaining Committee will now prepare for and commence bargaining with the Employer. They will also elect from among their number a Bargaining Committee Chair. Stay tuned for updates.

Please note that the contact going forward for the Negotiations between the Bargaining Committee and the Employer will be Selena Kongpreecha at Selena.Kongpreecha@bcgeu.ca.

To help ensure you receive a copy of bargaining updates please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/update. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Angela Mahlmann

Staff Representative - Negotiations



