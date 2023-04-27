As the collective agreement with your Employer expires on December 31, 2023, we are preparing for the upcoming round of collective bargaining.
If you haven’t already done so, please fill out the nomination forms to elect a maximum of three (3) bargaining committee members, and also the bargaining questionnaire.
Nominations for the bargaining committee positions and the completed bargaining questionnaires must be received in the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office by 4:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct 2, 2023 by fax at 604-215-1410, by email at [email protected] or by hand to the Lower Mainland Area Office at 130 - 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC, V5M 0C4.
The bargaining committee will work with the BCGEU Staff Representatives in negotiating the new collective agreement. The Union will provide bargaining training to the members of the bargaining committee.
In solidarity,
Jason Singh, Staff Representative
Larisa Mills, Staff Representative
Download bargaining questionnaire here
Download nomination form here
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
