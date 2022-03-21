Click here to find info on COVID-19

All BCGEU Members at UBC Child Care Services - Bargaining Committee Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on April 12, 2022

I am pleased to advise that the following members will represent you on your bargaining committee, listed in alphabetical order:

  • Gail Gordon
  • Shannon Heighes
  • Freyja Sankey

Please join me in congratulating them and, offering your support and involvement as we begin the work of preparing for negotiations to renew your collective agreement.

The union bargaining committee is in the process of scheduling meeting dates and we will keep you informed throughout the process.

 

In solidarity,

Zoe Towle
Staff Representative – Negotiations


