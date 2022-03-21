I am pleased to advise that the following members will represent you on your bargaining committee, listed in alphabetical order:

Gail Gordon

Shannon Heighes

Freyja Sankey

Please join me in congratulating them and, offering your support and involvement as we begin the work of preparing for negotiations to renew your collective agreement.

The union bargaining committee is in the process of scheduling meeting dates and we will keep you informed throughout the process.

In solidarity,

Zoe Towle

Staff Representative – Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





