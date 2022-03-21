

Your bargaining committee and employer held an initial bargaining session April 7 and 8, 2022. We are pleased to report progress-negotiations on non-monetary proposals have essentially concluded, with only a small number of items outstanding. The Union tabled its package of monetary proposals on the afternoon of April 8th.



We are awaiting Vantage's availability for May and June to continue monetary negotiations. We will share those bargaining dates with you once confirmed.



We will keep you informed throughout bargaining and will send a bulletin whenever there's anything to report. If you or a co-worker does not receive these bulletins directly from the BCGEU, it probably means we don't have a current personal email address on file. If this is you, please log in or create an account on the BCGEU Member Portal to update your contact information.



In solidarity,



Ryley Smith, Bargaining Committee Chair

Luz Dionela, Bargaining Committee Member

Chrystal Halvorson, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here












