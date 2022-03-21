The BCGEU continues to plan for a full re-opening of all its offices beginning Monday, March 28, 2022. Members will be able to access the offices without an appointment but will be subject to BCGEU Safety Protocols which currently include providing proof of full vaccination (your QR code will need to be scanned) and wearing a mask in all common areas of the office (hallways, washrooms, lunchrooms, meeting rooms, etc.).
All BCGEU Members at Vantage Living Inc. - Bargaining Committee Chair for Vantage Living - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on June 27, 2022
At the close of nominations, Spencer Bigford from Lakeside Manor was declared elected as bargaining committee chair by acclamation. Spencer joins members Chrystal Halvorson (Lakeside Manor) and Luz Dionela (Kiwanis Manor) on the bargaining committee.
Your bargaining committee and the Employer are confirmed for three days of bargaining during the week of July 18th. Your bargaining committee will provide a further update after the negotiating sessions in July.
