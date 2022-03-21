Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on June 27, 2022

 

At the close of nominations, Spencer Bigford from Lakeside Manor was declared elected as bargaining committee chair by acclamation. Spencer joins members Chrystal Halvorson (Lakeside Manor) and Luz Dionela (Kiwanis Manor) on the bargaining committee.
 
Your bargaining committee and the Employer are confirmed for three days of bargaining during the week of July 18th. Your bargaining committee will provide a further update after the negotiating sessions in July.
 
In solidarity,
 
Ryan Stewart
Staff Representative, Negotiations

