At Tuesday's Labour Management (LMC) Committee meeting, we heard from Cool-Aid that they have decided to remove the Union Representatives from Scheduling Inquiry. This means that there is no longer any Union involvement.
After nearly five years of collaboration, this was a surprising development and a disheartening move from our Employer. Scheduling Inquiry was a good faith collaboration between Union members and Management.
If you think there is an issue with your schedule including: being missed on a call-out, your schedule being incorrectly inputted or incorrectly assigned, please talk to your shop stewards about filing a grievance.
In solidarity,
Rhett Palas, LMC Co-Chair and Steward
Kate Banky, Local 301 Chair and Steward
Marina Bazalitskaya, Local 301 Treasurer
Matthew Busby-O'Connor, Steward
Luis Desousa, Steward
Jaime Eaglestick, Steward
Lucas Hayes, Steward
Peter Janz, Local 301 Recording Secretary and Steward
Rebecca McEwan, Steward
Kenon Sugie, Steward
Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
