On Monday, March 25th, your Steward Peter Janz filed a grievance on behalf of all union members at Victoria Cool Aid Society pertaining to a violation of Article 15.5 (a) (b) in our collective agreement.



15.5 Work Schedules

Work schedules must be posted 14 calendar days in advance of the beginning of the work schedule. Changes to the posted work schedule may only be made for bona fide operational requirements.

The decision to file this grievance was made after patiently waiting for a reply after a Step 1 meeting that happened on February 27th. Due to the lack of communications about remedying this left us no choice but to advance the grievance forward to Step 2.



We are hearing from workers again and again that there are issues with the schedule not being posted. When resolution to an issue cannot be found at Step 1 a grievance must be filed.



Steps are being taken to get this resolved. We will be in communication with further information as this process continues.



In Solidarity,



Peter Janz, Steward and Local 301 Recording Secretary

Kate Banky, Steward and Local 301 Chair

Kathleen Man, Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP