The Union is beginning preparations for the next round of bargaining as your collective agreement expires on April 30, 2024. This is an important process: the collective agreement is your job contract! Bargaining is the means to negotiate monetary and other improvements and address contract issues! Please note that the current collective agreement remains in full force and effect while we bargain a new collective agreement.

The first step is to elect a bargaining committee. These are the folks who will represent you and your interests at the bargaining table when we negotiate with the employer. We need your help and participation to elect:

Two (2) Bargaining Committee Members

The Union provides training as needed to the bargaining committee members. They work directly with the BCGEU Staff Representative to plan, prepare and conduct the negotiations. They are also a conduit to you, the Wilderness Committee union members, and appraise you of progress or challenges throughout the bargaining.

To be nominated to the bargaining committee, a member and nominator must complete the attached nomination form and return it to the BCGEU Lower Mainland office no later than Thursday February 15, 2024, at 4:30pm. Nominations received after this time will not be considered.

Nominations forms may be returned as follows:

By Email: [email protected]

By Fax: 604-215-1410

By Mail: c/o Oliver Rohlfs

BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office

130-2920 Virtual Way,

Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4

If there are more nominations than positions available by the deadline, the Union will conduct an election by electronic ballots. In case of an election, nominees will have to submit ONE "8 ½x11" information / bio sheet by end of the following business day after close of nominations, i.e. Friday February 16, 2024, at 4:30 pm.

Any questions about bargaining committee roles, nominations or election may be directed to the undersigned. Thanks for your participation in this important process!

In solidarity,

Oliver Rohlfs

BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP