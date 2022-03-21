Your Bargaining Committee is please to announce we have reached a tentative agreement on April 29th, 2022 with your Employer.

We will be meeting on Friday, May 13th from 2:00 – 4:00p.m. at the workplace in the activity room to provide information regarding the Collective Agreement and the new wage rates.

The ratification vote will occur directly following the meeting and at the Kelowna Area office until Friday, May 20th at 5 p.m.

Please share this information with your co-workers.

In Solidarity,

Tina Mairs – Bargaining Committee Member

Angela Mahlmann – Negotiations dept.

