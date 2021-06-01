On April 21, your committee met with the employer to start collective bargaining for your new collective agreement. Your committee is able to report that we have been meeting regularly with the employer since then and we are making progress in our negotiations on non-monetary proposals.



Our next meeting with the employer is scheduled for this Thursday, June 3 and we have additional dates scheduled for June 14, 15 and 23.



As bargaining continues, your committee will be working hard to move forward on issues which you have identified as being important to you and we will continue to communicate with you throughout the process.



Please ensure that the union has your personal email and cell phone number on file so that we can continue to update you about bargaining. We will not send bargaining updates to an employer email address. To update your information, please contact the area office as soon as possible by emailing [email protected] or by phoning 604-215-1499.



If you have any questions, please speak to one of your bargaining committee members.



In Solidarity,

Alison Waterhouse, Bargaining Committee Chair

Danika Murray , Bargaining Committee Member

Philip Coates, Bargaining Committee Member

Clint Robertson, Bargaining Committee Member

Alexis Lum, Bargaining Committee Member

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP