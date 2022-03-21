Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on June 14, 2022


Alexandra Lesk Blomerus has been acclaimed as a Shop Steward at York House School Society.

Congratulations to Alexandra!

The Shop Stewards currently at your worksite are:
Should you have any questions regarding your Collective Agreement or should you require the support of a Shop Steward, please contact the BCGEU local area office at [email protected]

