All BCGEU Members at York House School Society - BCGEU Local 703 Shop Stewards - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on June 14, 2022
Alexandra Lesk Blomerus has been acclaimed as a Shop Steward at York House School Society.
Congratulations to Alexandra!
The Shop Stewards currently at your worksite are: Should you have any questions regarding your Collective Agreement or should you require the support of a Shop Steward, please contact the BCGEU local area office at [email protected]
