Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Sept. 24): Starting Monday, September 28, 2020 members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only.
All BCGEU members Compass Group (All worksites) - Bargaining Update #1 - BCGEU
Published on October 01, 2020
Over the past two weeks, your Bargaining Committee met four days in caucus to prepare for negotiations with the employer. We considered all the information you submitted in the surveys and we reviewed the current collective agreement from cover to cover. We are ready to meet with the employer on October 6th.
During the initial stages of bargaining, the parties will focus on all the non-monetary proposals first. Many of our non-monetary items are as equally important as the monetary items and include language changes regarding: Health & Safety issues, No bullying, work schedules and vacation scheduling.
We will try to reach agreement or bargain to impasse all the non-monetary items first, and then we will table our monetary proposals, including a retroactive wage increase and improvements to benefits. Stay tuned for updates after we meet with the employer.
To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.
In solidarity,
Mike Witteveen - Bargaining Committee Chairperson Bhupinder Thandi – Bargaining Committee member Francois Dube - Bargaining Committee member Marcie McLean - Bargaining Committee member Lynn McFedries – Bargaining Committee member Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations