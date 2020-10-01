 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. All BCGEU members Compass Group (All worksites) - Bargaining Update #1 - BCGEU

Published on October 01, 2020

Over the past two weeks, your Bargaining Committee met four days in caucus to prepare for negotiations with the employer. We considered all the information you submitted in the surveys and we reviewed the current collective agreement from cover to cover. We are ready to meet with the employer on October 6th.

During the initial stages of bargaining, the parties will focus on all the non-monetary proposals first. Many of our non-monetary items are as equally important as the monetary items and include language changes regarding: Health & Safety issues, No bullying, work schedules and vacation scheduling.

We will try to reach agreement or bargain to impasse all the non-monetary items first, and then we will table our monetary proposals, including a retroactive wage increase and improvements to benefits. Stay tuned for updates after we meet with the employer.

In solidarity,

 

Mike Witteveen - Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Bhupinder Thandi – Bargaining Committee member
Francois Dube - Bargaining Committee member
Marcie McLean - Bargaining Committee member
Lynn McFedries – Bargaining Committee member
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations


