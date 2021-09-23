The BCGEU created a Health Science Professionals Sectoral Council in the fall of 2019 to address the specific concerns of the 2,400 Health Science Professionals working in BC Health Authorities. The Council has been working diligently together to strategize ways to highlight the unique interests of HSPs and identify labour management concerns.



The Council has spent some time reaching out to members in order to learn their needs, and to better determine what the Council can do to benefit the HSPs by including all voices.



With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Council has decided that it would be best to share a memo they received from the Provincial Nursing and Allied Health Council. This memo includes resources that have been developed to assist with the mental health and well-being of health care providers.



Please take a moment to read the memo below and access the resources that you see fit.



In solidarity,



Your Health Science Professionals Sectoral Council



Download the memo here

Download PDF of notice here





