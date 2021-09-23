Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan.
All BCGEU Members covered under the Health Science Professionals Bargaining Association - Memo on behalf of the Provincial Nursing and Allied Health Council - BCGEU
Published on September 23, 2021
The BCGEU created a Health Science Professionals Sectoral Council in the fall of 2019 to address the specific concerns of the 2,400 Health Science Professionals working in BC Health Authorities. The Council has been working diligently together to strategize ways to highlight the unique interests of HSPs and identify labour management concerns.
The Council has spent some time reaching out to members in order to learn their needs, and to better determine what the Council can do to benefit the HSPs by including all voices.
With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Council has decided that it would be best to share a memo they received from the Provincial Nursing and Allied Health Council. This memo includes resources that have been developed to assist with the mental health and well-being of health care providers.
Please take a moment to read the memo below and access the resources that you see fit.
In solidarity,
Your Health Science Professionals Sectoral Council
