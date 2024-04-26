If you are a Member under the Health Science Professionals Bargaining Association Agreement (HSPBA), and have a genuine interest and the required skills to provide union support within the Enhanced Disability Management Program (EDMP), an opportunity exists for you with the BCGEU.

The EDMP team is looking to provide the best service possible to our members enrolled in the program and are actively recruiting new Regional EDMP Representatives to provide member support in the workplace.



Date: April 26, 2024



Position: Casual Regional EDMP Representative



Salary: Wage Replacement



Posting Period: April 29 – May 3, 2024



The Enhanced Disability Management Program (EDMP) as set out in the HSPBA Collective Agreement is designed to facilitate an employee-centred, pro-active, appropriate and customized disability management program for employees with occupational and non-occupational illness/injury.



As a workplace based program, the EDMP utilizes designated union representatives who play an active role in ensuring members realize the greatest benefit from EDMP.



Successful applicants will have a passion for disability management and rehabilitation, excellent problem-solving, interpersonal and organizational skills, and the ability to multi-task and prioritize.



POSITION SUMMARY:



Under the direction of the designated EDMP HSPBA Administrator, the BCGEU EDMP Regional Representative works as part of the HSPBA EDMP team and is responsible for promoting and coordinating best practices with respect to disability management and rehabilitation. This includes representing and assisting HSPBA members with issues regarding early intervention, long-term disability and return to work in accordance with the principles and policies associated with the EDMP, resolving disputes related to EDMP, reviewing and analyzing EDMP data at a regional level, and following up on concerns.



The BCGEU EDMP Regional Representative also promotes and educates members about the EDMP and positively represents the values and principles of HSPBA.

The home location and specific schedule of work will be determined by BCGEU in consultation with the successful candidate and the health authority.



A comprehensive training program will be provided.



DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES



1. Promote and educate members about the EDMP.

2. Answer inquiries from, and provide support to, members engaged in or referred to the EDMP.

3. Receive, review, and analyze triage, case management, and status reports. Follow up with members who have concerns about EDMP or who have declined to participate. Compile data on number of cases handled, outcomes, and trends.

4. Attend meetings or conference calls to discuss new referrals, and status of open and recently closed EDMP files. These meetings will occur at least every 30 calendar days, as well as at 90 days and 17 months, where applicable.

5. Review and track implementation of straightforward and complex case management plans according to the EDMP in conjunction with and under the direction of the designated HSPBA EDMP Administrator.

6. Assist with troubleshooting on medical or rehabilitation issues.

7. Review all return to work plans for accuracy and appropriateness.

8. Conference call to EDMP meetings with members at multiple worksites throughout the province.

9. Ensure appropriate referrals are made and information provided to members with respect to additional services and programs such as Long Term Disability, WorkSafe BC claims, Canada Pension Plan disability benefits, etc.

10. Ensure program documentation is complete. Maintain and update case files related to work assignments.

11. Develop and implement a work plan in conjunction with the designated HSPBA EDMP Administrator to ensure that EDMP goals are met at the regional level.

12. Ensure the rights of all members under the HSPBA agreement are maintained and refer labour relations matters to appropriate BCGEU Servicing Representatives as necessary.

13. Maintain confidentiality of all member information.

14. Must be able to work from home in a private and confidential setting.



QUALIFICATIONS, KNOWLEDGE AND ABILITIES:



• BCGEU Member under the Health Science Professionals Bargaining Association Agreement (HSPBA)

• Experience in case management, preferably managing medical issues.

• College or University education in an Allied Health Sciences or Social Services discipline; or an equivalent combination of education, training and related experience.

• Knowledgeable, or willing and able to become knowledgeable, in best practices with respect to disability management and rehabilitation.

• Knowledgeable, or willingness to acquire, develop and maintain knowledge of collective agreement and legislative provisions relevant to disability management, i.e.: PIPA and FOIPPA, human rights legislation and the duty to accommodate.

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills, including ability to prepare detailed reports, briefing notes and correspondence. Proficient computer skills are an asset (i.e.: Excel, Word and Outlook).

• Experience assisting members to navigate complex service networks and resources.

• Demonstrated ability to effectively advocate within a multi-party system.

• Excellent organizational and interpersonal skills and the ability to multi-task and prioritize.

• Excellent organizational skills.

• Valid driver's license and access to a vehicle.



If this opportunity is of interest to you, BCGEU will be accepting expressions of interest until 5:00 pm on May 3, 2024. Resumes and cover letter will be accepted by email to: [email protected]



Download PDF of bulletin here





