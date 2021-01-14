 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on January 14, 2021

Please note that pursuant to Article 8 of the BCGEU Constitution, the 51st Constitutional Convention of the BC Government and Service Employees' Union will be held Wednesday, June 9 to Saturday, June 12, 2021.
 
The deadline for submitting Honour Roll and Lifetime Membership resolutions to be passed by the local is February 1, 2021. If submitting Life Membership and Honour Roll resolutions, please consult Provincial Executive Policies H-1 and H-3 (attached) which outline the criteria. Complete the attached resolution form for Honour Roll and Life Membership candidates. Please email completed forms to Shirley.Kay@bcgeu.ca by Feb 1, 2021.
 
Another notice will be emailed in the next few days regarding election of delegates at a 701 general meeting in February.
 
In solidarity
 
Steve Kitcher, Local 701 Chair
Shirley Kay, Staff Representative

 

Download H-1 Policy here
Download H-3 Policy here
Download Honour Roll/Life Membership Resolution form here
Download PDF of notice here


