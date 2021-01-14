Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff are working remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
All BCGEU Members in Local 701 - Life Membership and Honour Roll Resolutions to Convention - BCGEU
Published on January 14, 2021
Please note that pursuant to Article 8 of the BCGEU Constitution, the 51st Constitutional Convention of the BC Government and Service Employees' Union will be held Wednesday, June 9 to Saturday, June 12, 2021.
The deadline for submitting Honour Roll and Lifetime Membership resolutions to be passed by the local is February 1, 2021. If submitting Life Membership and Honour Roll resolutions, please consult Provincial Executive Policies H-1 and H-3 (attached) which outline the criteria. Complete the attached resolution form for Honour Roll and Life Membership candidates. Please email completed forms to Shirley.Kay@bcgeu.ca by Feb 1, 2021.
Another notice will be emailed in the next few days regarding election of delegates at a 701 general meeting in February.
In solidarity
Steve Kitcher, Local 701 Chair Shirley Kay, Staff Representative