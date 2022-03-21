The BCGEU continues to plan for a full re-opening of all its offices beginning Monday, March 28, 2022. Members will be able to access the offices without an appointment but will be subject to BCGEU Safety Protocols which currently include providing proof of full vaccination (your QR code will need to be scanned) and wearing a mask in all common areas of the office (hallways, washrooms, lunchrooms, meeting rooms, etc.).
All BCGEU members, Local 0310 South Peace Community Resources Society 1024 104 Avenue, Dawson Creek worksite Steward Nominations - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on May 30, 2022
Please Post notice and nomination form on Union bulletin board
Steward Elections are now open for Local 0310, South Peace Community Resources Society, 1024 104 Avenue worksite. Please read and post the attached package on your union bulletin board. Nominations are now open and close on June 6, 2022. Please email, fax, mail or drop off your nomination forms to:
Email: [email protected] Fax: 250-785-0048 10147 100 Ave. Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7 (back door drop box available)
If you have any questions/ please email or call the area office at 250-785-6185 or toll free at 1-800-667-0788
