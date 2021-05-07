Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. All BCGEU Members Local 2010 BC Oil and Gas Commission - Steward Election Results - BCGEU

All BCGEU Members Local 2010 BC Oil and Gas Commission - Steward Election Results - BCGEU

Published on May 07, 2021

Nominations closed May 6, 2021 for election of Stewards at the Fort St. John and Dawson Creek BC Oil and Gas Commission worksites.
 
Dawn McNutt has been elected Steward at the Fort St. John location.
 
Please join us in wishing them well in their new position!
 
 
In solidarity


Angie Panoulias
Staff Representative
 
Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP