All BCGEU Members of Ann Davis Transition Society - Ann Davis Job Description / Classification - BCGEU

Published on June 15, 2021

There will be a meeting for all BCGEU members working for Ann Davis Transition Society on zoom to explain the process of finalizing the job descriptions and classifications, including rates of pay and other matters of interest.

Date: Wednesday, June 16th, 2021
Time: 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Please join the Zoom meeting here:

Check your email or email [email protected]
for meeting participation details.



 In solidarity,

 

Brent Camilleri, CSS Classifications

BCGEU



UWU/MoveUP