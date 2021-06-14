Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on June 14, 2021

Your Employer submitted all of the job descriptions for the Union’s review on 8 Jun 2021. 
 
There will be a meeting for all BCGEU members working for Ann Davis Transition Society on zoom on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 5:30 – 6:30pm to explain the process of finalizing the job descriptions and classifications.
 
You can join the meeting by calling in from your phone or using the zoom app or a web browser from either your phone or computer. The meeting details will follow tomorrow.
  
 In solidarity,

 
Brent Camilleri, CSS Classifications
BCGEU

