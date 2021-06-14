Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
All BCGEU Members of Ann Davis Transition Society - Ann Davis Job Description / Classification Meeting - BCGEU
Published on June 14, 2021
Your Employer submitted all of the job descriptions for the Union’s review on 8 Jun 2021.
There will be a meeting for all BCGEU members working for Ann Davis Transition Society on zoom on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 5:30 – 6:30pm to explain the process of finalizing the job descriptions and classifications.
You can join the meeting by calling in from your phone or using the zoom app or a web browser from either your phone or computer. The meeting details will follow tomorrow.
