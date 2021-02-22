Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. All BCGEU Members of Local 0710 - Northern Lights College – Support in Fort St. John - Steward Elections - BCGEU

Published on February 22, 2021

Steward elections are open as of Monday, February 22nd, 2021 for Local 0710 members at the Northern Lights College.
Please ensure a copy of this notice, the attached nomination form and information sheet are posted on the Union bulletin board at your workplace.

Nominations will close on, March 8, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

Please email or hand deliver your nominations to:
 
BCGEU Peace River Area Office
10147 100 Ave.
Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7
(Back mail box, please)Phone: 250-785-6185
Email: [email protected]

By Monday, March 8th, 2021 @ 5 p.m.

 
 
If you have any questions or concerns, please don't hesitate to contact our office.

Download steward nomination form here
Download PDF of notice here



