Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce we have reached a tentative agreement. Details have been shared at the recent ratification meetings, and are included here for your review prior to voting:

https://d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net/bcgeu/pages/9488/attachments/original/1608053402/CRD_Ratification_Document_Dec_14_2020.pdf?1608053402

There will be a ratification vote held via electronic balloting.

A link for you to cast your vote will be sent via email to all Cariboo Regional District members on this afternoon, December 15, 2020. Please be sure to check your spam and auto-sort email folders if you don't receive it.

If you have not received a link by 5:00 pm on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 please email us at evotingarea10@bcgeu.ca, with your full name, and email address that you want on file.

The electronic evoting will close on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 5:00 pm.

In solidarity,

Angie Panoulias

Staff Representative

On behalf of your Bargaining Committee:

Jody Stratton – Bargaining Chair

Jackie Laflamme – Bargaining Committee member

Tracy Bartsch – Bargaining Committee member



