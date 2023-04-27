The BCGEU stands in solidarity with TSSU during the current strike. TSSU workers are on strike to achieve a fair deal and our support matters.



It is critical that all BCGEU members respect any and all picket lines put up by TSSU members. In fact, it is an obligation under the BCGEU Constitution to never cross a picket line.



It has come to our attention that some BCGEU members have attempted to cross the picket line at the West Parkade Parking. Do not attempt to cross this picket line.



There is available parking that is not behind the picket line (including the West Residence Lot).



Please take every opportunity to show support for TSSU members by honking and waving when you pass them on the road!



If you need more information about TSSU picket lines please email [email protected]



In solidarity



Stephanie Smith, President

Andrea Duncan, Component 3 Vice-President



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP