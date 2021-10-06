In August, the Provincial Health Officer (PHO) announced an order requiring that all workers in long term care and assisted living provide proof of full vaccination by Tuesday, October 26th. On October 4th, the PHO posted amendments to the order including information about the process for accommodations and exemptions as well as consequences for workers who remain unvaccinated by the deadline.



Here is the bottom line:

According to the PHO order, workers who are not fully vaccinated by Tuesday, October 26 th and have not submitted an application for a medical exemption will not be allowed to access their worksite and will be placed on unpaid leave for a maximum of two weeks. There is no consideration in the PHO order for exemptions for non-medical reasons.



In response to the PHO order, HEABC has directed employers that any workers who remain unvaccinated at the end of the two-week period (Tuesday, November 9th) be terminated.

In September the PHO announced an additional order that would mandate vaccines for a broader group of workers. While we do not have confirmation on exactly which classifications are covered at this point, we understand the additional order could include a broad range of non-client or health-based classifications such as supportive housing, mental health and addictions, and health administration and logistics.



While the exact scope if not yet known, we have received confirmation that the same deadlines and consequences from the PHO order covering long-term care/assisted living will apply to the additional order.



We will distribute information on the additional order as soon as we have it. Until then, it is critical for members to understand the following:

In order to meet the October 26 th deadline for full vaccination members must have their first dose before October 12 th .



Because Monday, October 11th is a holiday that means this Friday, October 8th is the safest target date for those who do not already have a first dose.

Our union encourages all members who work in any classification that may be covered by the additional order and who do not currently have a first dose get vaccinated before Friday, October 8th in order to avoid any potential disruption to income or employment on Tuesday, October 26th.



You can find the LTC/Assisted Living order here.

You can find a vaccine mandate FAQ prepared by the BCGEU Advocacy Department here.



If you have questions about vaccine mandates in your workplace, please reach out to your steward or local chair immediately.



