We are pleased to report that the 2022-2025 Health Services and Support – Community Subsector Agreement is finalized, and a signed version is available on our website.
https://agreements.bcgeu.ca/pdfs/PostedFiles/Posted%202024/08000125v6.pdf
Note that as up-to-date wage tables become available, we will post links and we are currently working on having a limited number of agreements printed for members and officers.
In solidarity,
Scott De Long
BCGEU Vice President (Comp 8)
