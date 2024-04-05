We are pleased to report that the 2022-2025 Health Services and Support – Community Subsector Agreement is finalized, and a signed version is available on our website.



https://agreements.bcgeu.ca/pdfs/PostedFiles/Posted%202024/08000125v6.pdf



Note that as up-to-date wage tables become available, we will post links and we are currently working on having a limited number of agreements printed for members and officers.



In solidarity,



Scott De Long

BCGEU Vice President (Comp 8)



Download PDF of notice here

