Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. All Equity Members on Component 8 Local Executives - Component 8 Member at Large – Equity Election - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

All Equity Members on Component 8 Local Executives - Component 8 Member at Large – Equity Election - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on June 14, 2022

Dear Equity Member of a Component 8 Local Executive,

The following equity members have been nominated to stand for election as the Component 8 Member at Large – Equity (in random order):

Balloting will be done electronically and only Equity members like yourself are able to vote. You will receive an email from [email protected] on June 20th, 2022 at 9:00am and the vote will stay open until June 27th, 2022 at 5:00pm. The email will include all the instructions for you to cast your ballot. If you don't receive the email, check your 'junk' folder. If there is nothing in junk, contact [email protected]
 
Best wishes to all the candidates.
 
In Solidarity,
 
Scott De Long
BCGEU VP – Component 8

Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF Bio - Joseph Sippel
Download PDF Bio - Marcia Cecilia Loconsay
Download PDF Bio - Teen Baschma
Download PDF Bio - Rhonda Barisoff



UWU/MoveUP