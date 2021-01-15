 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  1. BCGEU News
  2. All Local 103 Members at Burnaby Youth Custody Centre - Local 103 Steward Elections - BCGEU

All Local 103 Members at Burnaby Youth Custody Centre - Local 103 Steward Elections - BCGEU

Published on January 15, 2021

The following member has been acclaimed to a steward position at Burnaby Youth Custody Centre. Please join me in welcoming them to your current complement of stewards.

  • John Anderson

 

In Solidarity,

 

 

Reagan Belan
Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP